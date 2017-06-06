Viessmann to open HUF 533 mln service center in Hungary

remember me
German heating and refrigeration systems maker Viessmann is opening a HUF 533 million service center in Pécs (SW Hungary), Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Tuesday, as reported by state news wire MTI.
Hungaryʼs government is supporting the investment, which will create 50 jobs, with a HUF 106 million grant, Szijjártó said. The service center will support mainly German clients as well as other international customers.
Viessmann has operated a production base in Dombóvár (SW Hungary) for ten years.
