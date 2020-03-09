Várkonyi wins Manager of the Year award

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian Association of Executives organized its Manager of the Year Awards Gala for the 26th time, with Viktor Várkonyi, chief division officer, planning & design division, Nemetschek Group taking home the Manager of the Year 2019 award, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Viktor Várkonyi

This year, the Budapest Marriott Hotel hosted the vent on its revamped event floor. Managers were recognized in seven categories. In addition, outgoing Association of Executives president Botond Szirmák officially handed over the presidency at the gala to his successor, István Kapitány, Shell’s vice president for global retail.

Várkonyi received the Manager of the Year 2019 Award, which was presented by Szirmák.

Péter Ratatics, managing director, MOL Hungary division, took home the Young Manager of the Year 2019 Award, presented by Balázs Rákossy, Under Secretary of State for the use of EU funds at the Ministry of Finance.

Sándor Kürti, president and owner of Kürt Zrt., received the Manager of the Year 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Gábor Bojár, founder of the software development company Graphisoft, Graphisoft Park, and the higher education company Aquincum Institute of Technology.

Borbála Czakó, president of HBLF and EY strategic advisor, received the Managers for Society 2019 Special Award, presented by György Szabó, CEO of D.A.S. Legal Protection Insurance Company.

Attila Chikán Jr., CEO, ALTEO Nyrt., received the Blue Innovation Special Award of the Association of Executives and Volkswagen in 2019. As he was unable to attend the event due to his trip abroad, he addressed the guests in a video message, and the award was received instead by Domonkos Kovács, deputy CEO of ALTEO M&A and capital markets. The award was presented by Balázs Dalnoki, Volkswagen brand director.

Veronika Békefi, managing director of N-U-R Travel, took home the Female Manager of the Year 2019 Award. The award was presented by János Horváth, CEO and owner of MVÜK Zrt.

Márton Suppan, founder of PEAK and founding editor-in-chief of www.fintech.hu, received the Manager of the Future 2019 Award. The award was presented by the new Association of Executives president Kapitány, who previously received the Manager of the Year 2018.

Kapitány was officially introduced after the awards ceremony. The newly elected president’s mandate began on March 8 and lasts for three years.

"I am proud that I could help the work of the Association of Executives in the past five years," said the outgoing Szirmák. "A busy period is behind us. We have done a lot to become more visible and to make executives familiar with our programs as widely as possible. We have recruited new members, launched new programs, and renewed the image of the association and the operation of the management as well.

"At the beginning, we presented two awards, and today, seven. We have made great progress in achieving our plans and our goals, we have given the Association of Executives a boost, but there is still a lot of work to be done. I am glad that István takes over as president of the Association of Executives; his executive experience, global vision and international relations can help us move forward a lot," he added.

The recently elected Kapitány said, "It is a great honor for me to be elected president of the organization by the General Meeting of the Association of Executives. Botond’s leadership has given clear focus and dynamism to the Hungarian Association of Executives, I will do my best to further build on these achievements. My goal is to encourage top executives in Hungary to join the association, mentor and support as many emerging Hungarian executives to become key players in regional and international business, in an even larger number."

"My career started in Hungary, so naturally, I would like to share my 30 years of international business experience with talented Hungarian executives. I also have an ambition to establish the most efficient cooperation with Hungarian and European partner organizations in order to strengthen the corporate social responsibility of executives," he added.

The gala was hosted by Krisztina Bombera. This year, the beneficiary of the charity tombola at the gala was the Together for Autism Foundation. The total tombola proceeds at the gala will be donated to the foundation.

The main sponsor of the gala were Volkswagen and the Budapest Marriott Hotel, with prominent sponsors being Business Community of Hungarian Business Leaders, D.A.S., IMO Time for Wine and Nestlé Professional. The eventʼs other sponsors and cooperating partners were Neckermann, Embassy and Tourism Office of Cuba, Iron Mountain, Kömi Engineering Office, Kistücsök Restaurant, Societé Bistro & Bar and Qatar Airways.