Varga processes 17.8 mln kg of grapes

Varga Pincészet, Hungaryʼs biggest seller of bottled wine, processed 17.8 million kg of grapes this harvest season, 800,000 kg less than in last year, the company announced, according to mandiner.hu.
About 1.6 million kg of the grapes came from Vargaʼs own vineyards around Lake Balaton and in the Eger winegrowing region (130 km northeast of Budapest).
Last year, the winery sold 14 million bottles of wine, generating turnover of close to HUF 5.8 billion. This year, the company expects to export 1.5 mln-2 mln liters of wine, owner and managing director Máté Péter Varga said.
