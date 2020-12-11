Vantage Towers Hungary to help Vodafone reach 5G, asset utilization goals

Bence Gaál

Vodafone Hungary has relocated its mobile network infrastructure to Vantage Towers in November to help achieve the telco firmʼs asset utilization and sustainability goals, and assist the expansion of 5G networks in the country.

Vantage Towers Hungary CEO Gergő J. Budai

As of November 1, 2020, Vantage Towers Hungary is responsible for Vodafone Hungaryʼs passive network components, including base stations and other associated infrastructure. The newly established company was created through a de-merger from Vodafone Hungary, and has received the passive infrastructure components of more than 2,000 base stations in Hungary.

Vodafone says that the establishment of Vantage Towers also supports the proliferation of network sharing schemes in Hungary, as well as cost-effectiveness; as other players in the infocommunication industry and representatives of other industries can also use Vantage Towersʼ passive network components.

At an online press briefing, Gergő J. Budai, CEO of Vantage Towers Hungary and vice chairman of the board of Vodafone Hungary, said that the transformation is beneficial for end-users as well.

"For example, the 5G rollout is expensive, and it makes sense to rationalize costs. The benefits of passive infrastructure sharing mean lower costs for consumers as well," he said.

Budai said that Vantage Towers Hungary currently has some 2,043 sites across the country, adding that these are not only ground-based towers (GBT), but also infrastructure fitted to structures such as industrial chimneys, hydroglobes, and rooftops too. About 100 of the sites are indoors (DAS).

The current number of sites makes Vantage Towers Hungary second on the tower infrastructure market domestically, only behind Cetin with its approximately 2,300 sites.

Vivek Badrinath, CEO of Vantage Towers, noted that "5G is indeed a big step", adding that the transformation makes 5G easier to roll out, leading to lower costs, which means "more money to go to more places".

Vodafone Group, the parent company of Vodafone Hungary, first announced the relocation of its passive base station components, antenna support structures, power supply equipment, active component storage rooms, containers, and associated air conditioning equipment, as well as indoor antenna systems to independent companies last year.

Vantage Towersʼ activities extend to nine countries across Europe, including Hungary (2,000 base stations), Ireland (1,300), Portugal (3,500), Spain (8,800), Germany (19,100), Italy (22,100), Greece (4,900, Romania (2,200) and the Czech Republic (3,800). Badrinath noted that in eight of nine markets, Vantage Towers is either the market leader or has the second-largest market share.