Vanessa Research moves to larger Budapest office

Bence Gaál

Medical research firm Vanessa Research Inc. (VRI) has moved its Hungarian office to the penthouse of the Pávaház Office Building in District 9 of Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Pávaház Office Building (photo by pavahaz.com)

The move means that Vanessa Researchʼs Hungarian division will occupy a much larger space than before, covering the full 8th floor of the office building. The company says that the move supports VRI Hungaryʼs continued expansion.

"This is an exciting step forward for VRI - Budapest is quickly becoming a hub for start-ups like us, and it will greatly benefit the company to draw from the cityʼs highly-educated talent pool as we scale our operations," commented Bence Krümmer, managing director at VRI Hungary.

According to the press release , VRI considers its European presence critical as the company makes its way towards Phase II clinical trials of Shylicine, the first-ever drug developed for treatment of microvillus inclusion disease, a rare inherited intestinal disorder.

In addition to Budapest, Vanessa Research operates from its offices in Hamden, Connecticut; Farmington, Connecticut; London; and Navarre, Spain.