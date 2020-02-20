V4 Startup Force application reopens

Bence Gaál

This spring, Design Terminal, accompanied by its regional partners and supported by the Visegrad Fund, will once again launch V4 Startup Force, aimed at training innovative enterprises, expanding their business networks and promoting their entry into the regional market, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

During the program, startups get the chance to meet market-leading telecommunications, energy and IT corporations, banks and incubators of the Visegrád region.

The program will kick off in Budapest on May 4 with a one-week enterprise development training session, followed by a 10-day networking tour in the three other V4 capitals. The startups will introduce their solutions to regional leading corporations and investors, alongside mentors acknowledged in business, startups of similar maturity and local accelerators.



Design Terminal says that the main goal of the program for regional innovative entrepreneurs is to develop together, get to know each other in the early stages of success, and strengthen their ties with the region.

During the program, experts from the V4 region will be involved in assisting the participating teams during workshops that support their sales, business development, and investment strategies.

The scholarship program is coordinated by Design Terminal with the support of its partners, the Czech DEX-IC, Polish ReaktorWarsaw and Slovak CAMPUS.

Applications can be submitted on the program website until March 25. Technical information, terms & conditions of participation and other details can be found on the programʼs website.