V4 Startup Force application reopens

Bence Gaál

Budapest-based incubation agency Design Terminal on Monday announced the reopening of applications to its V4 Startup Force program, organized jointly with regional partners and supported by the Visegrád Fund.

In fall 2019, V4 Startup Force will commence once again, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The scholarship program is aimed at training innovative enterprises, expanding their business networks, and promoting their entry onto the regional market. During the program, startups get the chance to meet market-leading telecommunications, energy and IT corporations, banks and incubators in the Visegrád region, which comprises Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

The program starts in Budapest on November 4 with a one-week enterprise development training session, followed by a ten-day networking tour in the three other Visegrád capitals. In order to expand into international markets, the startups will introduce their solutions to leading regional corporations and investors, alongside mentors acknowledged in business, startups of similar maturity, and local accelerators.

The main goal of the program is for innovative entrepreneurs from the region to develop together, get to know each other in the early stages of their success, and strengthen their ties with the region. During the program, experts from the V4 countries are involved in the training and development of teams during workshops that aid their sales, business development and investment strategies.

The scholarship program is coordinated by Design Terminal with the support of its partners, the Czech UP21, Polish ReaktorWarsaw and Slovak CAMPUS. Applications can be submitted on the program website until September 25.