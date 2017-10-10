Used car sales up 4% in third quarter

BBJ

Used car sales and average prices have both risen in the third quarter in Hungary. Prices have grown most for MPVs, according to online used car portal hasznaltauto.hu.

Used car sales in Hungary rose 4% year-on-year to 180,000 in the third quarter. Prices climbed more than 3% on average, according to figures released by hasznaltauto.hu, cited by business news site vg.hu. MPV prices grew 13%, while SUV prices did not rise more than the inflation rate.

Regarding brands, the most popular used cars sold were Opel, Suzuki, Volkswagen, Ford and Renault. Among imported cars, Volkswagen had the highest rate, at 12%.

According to László Fodor, sales director of hasznaltauto.hu, this year used car sales in Hungary could reach 700,000 vehicles.