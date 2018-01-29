Use of robots increasing in Hungarian industry

BBJ

The number of industrial robots in operation in Hungary saw a 13% increase in 2016 compared to the previous year. Over the period 2011-2016, the growth was even higher at 18%, and the pace is expected to continue, according to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

Two years ago Hungary ranked 32nd worldwide regarding the number of robots per 10,000 workers, an indicator used for measuring robotization on an international scale. Hungaryʼs indicator was 57, with most robots used in the automobile industry, the IFR said, cited by business daily Világgazdaság.

The European average for robots per 10,000 workers was 99. Leaders in the region were Slovakia and the Czech Republic, with 135 and 101 respectively, while Poland ranked much lower, with 32. This places Hungary in the middle among countries in the region.

Compared to this, Germany had 309 robots per 10,000 workers, South Korea 631, and Singapore 488.

The IFR expects a growth in robot sales in Hungary for the period 2017-2020, mainly due to investments in the automotive industry, where the number of robots in Hungaryʼs was 281 per 10,000 workers in 2016. It also highlights the governmentʼs plans to strengthen industry, raising its share of GDP from 24% to 30%.