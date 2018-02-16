UPC subscribers above 2 million in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Revenues of telecom service provider UPC Magyarország rose 9.7% last year, the company said yesterday. The company did not disclose profit figures.

UPC did not reveal specific figures; however, public records show the companyʼs revenue reached HUF 66.57 billion in 2016, national news agency MTI reports.

Subscriber numbers rose 7.3%, climbing over 2,064,000 at yearend. Broadband internet subscriber numbers were up 40,000 at 664,000. Digital and analogue TV subscriber numbers rose almost 20,000 to 683,000. The number of mobile subscribers reached 88,000 with 25,900 new subscribers.

Robert Redeleanu, CEO of UPC Magyarország and UPC Romania said revenue rose on mobile and business services and network development projects. Capital expenditures reached HUF 17.6 bln last year. UPC was providing broadband service to 1.8 million households in Hungary by the end of 2017.