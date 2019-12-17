UPC Direct extends partnership with RTL Hungary

M7 Group, operator of Hungarian DTH platform UPC Direct, and RTL Hungary have successfully reached an agreement to continue broadcasting RTL channels, with extra services for subscribers coming next year, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.
UPC Direct’s channel portfolio will include the RTL Klub channel and all other RTL channels already available (Cool, RTL Gold, RTLII, Film+, Sorozat+, RTL+ and Muzsika TV).
According to the agreement, the parties will also extend their cooperation in the future: Film+ HD and RTL II HD channels will be soon available in UPC Direct’s offer, the service provider says.
In addition, subscribers will get access to RTL’s premium streaming service, RTL Most+ in H1 2020. It will be the fourth streaming service in UPC Direct’s portfolio beside UPC Direct Now, HBO GO and FilmBox Live. RTL Most+ also offers movie and series premieres before they are broadcasted on television.