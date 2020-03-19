UPC Direct announces decoded weeks

BBJ

UPC Direct has announced a nearly three-week decoded period after the addition of Epic Drama HD to their channel lineup, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Shutterstock.com.

After opening up the FilmBox Pak and the children’s channels on Tuesday, Epic Drama HD, which recently joined the service provider’s lineup, will be available to all subscribers between March 19 and April 6.

The channel that screens drama series is originally part of the Plus HD TV package and will be accessible to all subscribers - more than 200,000 homes - during the decoded weeks.

New viewers of Epic Drama HD will get to see The Bletchley Circle, Babylon Berlin and Season 3 of Versailles. The series listed above are screened exclusively on the channel, and subscribers to the Plus HD TV package will be able to follow them even after the decoded period ends.

During the period, another channel, Viasat World will come out with the second season of Project Blue Book. The series has been produced by Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning Robert Zemeckis and stars Aiden Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries). The award-winning show tells us about the U.S. Air Force’s investigations into UFOs, recorded between 1952-69 and classified for decades.

UPC also announced that those who follow UPC Direct’s Facebook page can take part in a game starting March 19 and win prizes. Further information is available on the providerʼs website and Facebook page.