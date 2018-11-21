University of Miskolc inks deal with SEG Automotive

Bence Gaál

The University of Miskolc and SEG Automotiveʼs plant in the northeast Hungarian city have signed a cooperation agreement with the aim of maintaining strong and efficient professional relations, as well as defining forms of cooperation beneficial for both parties.

University and SEG Automotive representatives at the signing of the agreement

Starters E-Components Generators (SEG) Automotive Hungary Kft. has long-term plans in the city, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The companyʼs vision includes the training of a new generation of engineers, serving as jusification for tightening relations with the university, increasing its efficiency, as well as winning new potential employees from the student pool.

Plant visits, thesis support, and providing guest lecturers from among managers and experts of the company who supplement theoretical education with practice, all represent parts of the strategic cooperation.

While in the past students have had opportunities to acquaint themselves with innovations in the automotive industry within the framework of job fairs, traineeship programs and dual education, SEG aims to nurture a closer relationship with the university in future. While earlier programs will remain in place, there will be an increased concentration on practical experience, with students receiving even more opportunities to develop competences.

Both parties will place an emphasis on communication, as the company continuously informs university students about career possibilities, while the latter can familiarize themselves with the profile and products of the firm through the student career office, as well as receiving up-to-date information about the company.

The parties are planning joint research, development and innovation (R+D+I) projects, within which strong cooperation could be realized. The parties have pledged to support each other with their infrastructural capacity as well as experts.

"The joint R+D+I projects can greatly contribute to the aim of the global company to develop even more efficient alternators and starters, to decrease CO2 emissions, and with that to contribute to the protection of the climate," said Günter Schulze, the companyʼs technical general manager.

"The agreement has to be advantageous for both parties, thus this is the aim of the cooperation," explained András Torma, rector of the university. "This is beneficial for the University of Miskolc, because we are talking about one of the leading companies in the automotive industry, that - as an active market player - is actively shaping the industry’s journey from the combustion engine to electrification, and students as well as researchers can be involved in research and development projects as well as in daily production. For Starters E-Components Generators Automotive Hungary, I see advantages, as the company can take part in lecturing and research work and can benefit from well-prepared and qualified engineers through the cooperation."