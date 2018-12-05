United Caps celebrates 10 billionth closure

Bence Gaál

International caps and closures manufacturer United Caps celebrated the completion of its 10 billionth closure this year at the companyʼs plant in Dunavarsány, south of the capital, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Benoît Henckes, CEO of United Caps, at the 10 billionth closure celebration in Dunavarsány.

It is the first time in the company’s history that 10 billion closures have been produced in a one-year period, according to the press release.

The plant in Dunavarsány specializes in the production of caps and closures for edible oils and beverages. The firm considers the Hungarian plant a gateway to Eastern Europe, in line with United Capsʼ "Close to You" strategy, aimed at bringing operations close to the customer, thereby achieving high-quality customer service.

The companyʼs investment in its Hungarian plant is continuous, with the construction of a new manufacturing line in progress. The company serves a variety of brands in Hungary and the wider region.

"We are very proud to have manufactured our 10 billionth closure," said Benoît Henckes, CEO of United Caps. "It is a major milestone that highlights the faith the market puts in United Caps. Our innovative Doubleflow closure was the 10 billionth closure."

The company describes its Doubleflow closure as a precision pouring instrument for edible oils, which offers a range of pouring options due to its droplet shape.

The Dunavarsány plant was the site of the 10 billionth closure, and thus served as an appropriate venue for the celebration, says the press release. The event featured talks by Henckes and Szabolcs Szili, director of the Dunavarsány plant.