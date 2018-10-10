U.K.ʼs NPL, Mediso announce collaboration

Hungarian medical supplier Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd. and the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), the U.K.ʼs national measurement standards institute, have announced a collaboration after the installation of a newly procured triple modality AnyScan (SPECT/CT/PET) system, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

A machine of Medisoʼs AnyScan family



The new triple modality system offers much higher sensitivity and resolution compared to conventional SPECT imaging, explains the press release. The technology allows image quality levels that are comparable with those usually seen in PET. This multimodality imaging system enables SPECT, CT and PET studies to be performed in one room.

"The AnyScan system will deliver major new capabilities at NPL as part of our new Metrology for Medical Physics Centre (MEMPHYS), supporting rapid acceleration for the development and implementation of innovative early diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, for conditions such as cancer, dementia and heart disease, into clinical practice," says Dr. Andrew Robinson, head of Nuclear Medicine Metrology at the NPL in Teddington, Middlesex.

"AnyScan is our flagship equipment which brings nuclear and molecular imaging expectations to the limits," says István Bagaméry, managing director of Mediso Ltd. "During our collaboration we will incorporate the findings into our imaging products. It is crucial for us to utilize the results from the NPL project and make them accessible for other users as well."

The AnyScan camera is set to allow the NPL to develop unique measurement capabilities and deliver the first SPECT/CT/PET scanner on the globe directly calibrated against primary standards of radioactivity, providing clinicians and pharmaceutical developers with extra confidence in their medical image decision-making and progress of clinical drug trials, says the press release.