Two new Sushi Time kiosks open in Budapest

Bence Gaál

Slovakian brand Sushi Time has opened its second and third kiosks in Budapest, Cushman & Wakefield, the real estate advisor exclusively representing the tenant, told the Budapest Business Journal.

Sushi Timeʼs first unit has operated successfully in the Allee shopping center, with the two new kiosks opening up in the Corvin Plaza and Westend malls in Budapest.

"Sushi Time is an international food and beverage brand expanding in Budapest," notes Viktória Szabó, partner and head of retail at Cushman & Wakefield Budapest. "Since Corvin Plaza and Westend are both renowned and successfully operating shopping centers located in the heart of Budapest, we are confident that the performance of the new units will exceed expectations."