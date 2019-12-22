TV2’s credit rating to be reviewed

BBJ

Scope Ratings GmbH is reviewing a credit rating previously issued for TV2 Group after the broadcaster informed the agency of a change in its investment strategy, which may also affect profitability.

Scope Ratings, continues to scrutinize the TV2 Group, the company said in a public statement.

The complete the review, Scope requests and evaluates detailed information from the company about the modified investment strategy. Throughout the process, the TV2 Group is supported by an international consultancy firm.

The original rating of the company was prepared for participation in the Growth Bond Program of the National Bank of Hungary. The bonds were rated "B +", while the company itself was rated "BB-".