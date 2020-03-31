Tungsram sends aid delivery to Zagreb

MTI – Econews

Hungarian lighting company Tungsram sent one truckload of lighting products from its Nagykanizsa-based plant to Zagreb, a city recently hit by earthquake, the company told state news wire MTI on Tuesday.

The statement notes that the Croatian capital was hit by a 5.6, then a 5.1 earthquake on March 22, causing substantial damages to buildings. A total of 27 people were injured, one of whom died as a result.

The delivery includes 21,000 of Tungsramʼs LED T8 tubes, which can be mainly used in hospitals, offices, schools, and shops, as well as 13,000 energy-saving compact light sources that can be used in any household.