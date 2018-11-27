Tungsram helps high schoolers pass English exams

BBJ

Last year, 36 high school students managed to successfully pass the EuroPro B2 business English language exam with the help of Tungsramʼs Future Talents program, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The opening ceremony in Budapest



This year, almost 100 students from five schools are starting Tungsramʼs course, which also familiarizes them with the operation of the Hungarian brandʼs factories, and how business life works. The opening ceremony for the season was held in Budapest last weekend.

The program was initially launched by GE Lighting in April 2017, and Tungsram decided to commit to the initiative after taking over the company this year. The Future Talents program is now underway in schools in Zalaegerszeg, Nagykanizsa, Újpest (Budapestʼs District 4), Hajdúböszörmény, and Kisvárda. All 36 participants passed their exams last year.

"If you do not understand what Iʼm saying, then you know what you still have to learn," Tungsram Group President and CEO Jörg Bauer said at the opening ceremony, in English. The event was held in the gym room of the companyʼs Váci út headquarters, with more than 100 guests, both students and teachers, participating.

"Someone can be the worldʼs best expert, but if he cannot communicate with partners, colleagues, and bosses, his knowledge is worth nothing. Here at Tungsram, weʼre competing on the world market, and without speaking English, we would not be able to sell our products," Bauer added.

"Future Talents does not only support you in mastering business English at the appropriate level, but also in getting information about career opportunities, and the world of work that will help in navigating through the competitive sphere," Bauer explained. He also advised students to constantly improve their IT knowledge, as this will greatly support their career, no matter which vocational area they choose in the future.

Future Talents courses are held once a month, all day Friday and Saturday morning, at the local Tungsram factory. Besides English lessons, students also study how to make presentations, and simulate interviews and other workplace situations which will come in handy later on in their career. They also learn how individual factory units function, and what employeesʼ work entails. At the end of the program, in December 2019, they have the opportunity to take a business language exam.

According to the experience of school heads and teachers, the students are always motivated, and their English knowledge improves after a few occasions, they communicate with more confidence, learn how to make presentations, and are no longer afraid to face an audience.

At the opening ceremony of this yearʼs Future Talents program, students had the opportunity to explore Tungsramʼs central factory unit in Újpest, at Váci út 77, also participating in a quiz about the companyʼs history.