Tungsram and Budapest Airport join forces

BBJ

One of the oldest brandnames in Hungary, Tungsram which was relaunched in April 2018, known originally from light bulbs, has entered into a strategic agreement with Budapest Airport, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Jost Lammers and Joerg Bauer

The agreement was signed by CEO of Budapest Airport Jost Lammers, and president & CEO of Tungsram Group Joerg Bauer. Both are former winners of the BBJ Expat CEO of the Year Award.

"We are very proud that Tungsram, this Hungary-based global brand, will send the message to the world about its return via the surfaces of Ferenc Liszt International Airport," Jost Lammers, the CEO of Budapest Airport said during the signing of the agreement. "The cooperation between Budapest Airport and Tungsram is a Hungarian success in an international environment."

"We are happy to be a part of the Central European success story of Budapest Airport, we think that this is the best place for our messages to the world," Joerg Bauer, the President & CEO of Tungsram Group added. "This airport is where our key stakeholders and customers will pass through when visiting us, that is why it is important that our joint innovative solutions in lighting, smart buildings and beyond will also be present here."

As part of the agreement, travelers arriving and departing from Ferenc Liszt International Airport, approximately 1 million-1.5 million per month, will be greeted with the advertisements of the historic yet innovative Hungarian brand.

Tungsram is also equipping a lounge for its VIP international customers. The two partners are also open to cooperation in a number of other areas. The forward-thinking technologies and creative solutions of Tungsram will be important elements in ongoing airport and terminal development projects at Budapest Airport, the press release said.