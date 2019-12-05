TrustChain named Best Newcomer Startup of CEE

Bence Gaál

Digital contracting platform developer TrustChain was named the Best Newcomer Startup of the CEE region at the Central European Startup Awards in Bucharest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The final and award ceremony of Central European Startup Awards took place in Bucharest last month, where the first prize was awarded to Hungarian startup enterprises in three categories. In the CEE section of Global Startup Awards, the largest independent startup-ecosystem competition of the world, the best ones selected from the national winners previously announced were awarded in 16 + 1 categories from 10 countries – Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The number of nominations almost doubled as compared to last year, meaning that there were a total of 5,500 enterprises, receiving more than 80,000 votes, also twice as many as last year.

The prize of the Best Newcomer Startup was awarded to the TrustChain digital contracting platform.

"This honorable prize is a great appreciation for a company having prepared for entering the domestic and international markets for 2 years," Gergely Romhány, CEO of TrustChain Systems Ltd. says.

TrustChain grew significantly in the five months following its debut in June. By now the online platform is used by more than 40 companies and more than 10 large enterprise projects are being introduced, the press release says.

"This is a very important feedback of that it has been a very good decision to focus on maximalism and providing the highest quality already from the very beginning," Romhány adds.

SignAll, also from Hungary, won the Best Health Tech Startup award at the event. SignAll uses natural language processing and computer vision to translate sign language into text automatically, enabling spontaneous communication between hearing-impaired people and those whose hearing is unaffected.

The third Hungarian startup to win an award was Parkl, taking home the Best Smart City Solution award. Parkl aims at modernizing parking with an advanced smart parking system and digitalizes existing analog parking systems. The startupʼs solutions also make facilitate the process of electric charging an allow e-charger owners to manage their devices on a transparent interface.