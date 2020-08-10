Trinium Alfa completes HUF 273 mln craft brewery

MTI – Econews

Hungarian-owned haulage and excavation company Trinium Alfa has added craft brewing to its scope of activities with a HUF 273 million investment, managing director Zoltán Szabó told state news wire MTI.

Trinium Alfa has installed brewing technology at a brownfield site capable of turning out 500,000 liters of craft beer a year, Szabó said.

The investment, which was supported by HUF 135 mln in European Union grant money, is expected to boost the companyʼs net revenue by 25-30% next year, he added.

Trinium Alfa had net revenue of HUF 414 mln in 2019.