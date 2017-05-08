Travel startup Beontrips launches in Hungary

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian start-up business Beontrips has just launched a new travel service on the local marketplace making it possible to purchase tailor-made travel packages, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Global travel options are now available for booking on the new travel portal beontrips.com in both English and Hungarian languages.

Beontrips combines features of flight and accommodation booking websites “all in one easy-to-access place,” according to the press release. Beontrips boasts that its “innovative trip planner helps the traveler design their complete journey on an online map which can connect tour destinations even across multiple continents. Through the website users can book travel packages. The website conveniently works as a web store where all components of a trip can be added to a digital basket and after payment it provides instant booking confirmation.”

The new startup claims that the travel options on display “offer not just a large variety and choice, but also follow in real time the available and bookable current prices, thus always providing customers access to the best up-to-date available packages.”

The press release claims that a further advantage of booking with Beontrips is that in the event of any unscheduled changes a local Customer Service hotline is always on hand to take care of potential modifications.

“Beontrips.com offers over 90,000 hotel options and flights from hundreds of airlines. This means travelers can create their very own unique packages and travel almost anywhere they wish in the world,” said András Orosz, CEO of Beontrips.

Orosz added that the new startup also places great emphasis on providing inspiration for travel, and has thus created the Beontrips Magazine.

“This is full of captivating travel ideas, destinations and tips from our top travel experts so readers can always find new articles and information. On top of that, we are continuously working to expand on our range of travel-related services and to adapt to the needs and expectations of our customers,” he added.