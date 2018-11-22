Trade in SET shares temporarily suspended

BBJ

Trade in ordinary shares of SET Group Nyrt. were suspended temporarily from the start of the trading session yesterday pending an extraordinary announcement that could affect the share price, according to a resolution by the CEO of the Budapest Stock Exchange posted on the bourse’s website.

SET shares finished yesterday up 6.55% at HUF 244. The share price has risen a little more than 122% in the year to date. The CEO obliged the issuer to disclose the extraordinary information necessitating the suspension of trading in accordance with the exchange regulations.

Trade in shares of SET Group resumed later after the company said it paid a number of oversight fines to expand its business prospects, MTI reported. SET Group said it paid 11 fines, totaling HUF 46,475,000, levied by the financial market watchdog between 2013 and 2018. SET Group noted that the fines were levied while the company was under its former management.

SET Group said liquidation procedures connected to the fines that had been launched against the company had prevented it from signing certain business contracts until now.

SET Group still owes "significant accrued interest" on the fines and said it had asked the National Bank of Hungary to remit the charges.