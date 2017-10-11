Trade development forum comes to Budapest

BBJ

Budapest will host the 17th edition of the World Export Development Forum (WEDF) this month, featuring several events allowing participants to share the latest trends and best practices.

This yearʼs World Export Development Forum will explore how trade can be a force for good at a time when global challenges – economic, social and environmental – are changing the way trade works. The focus will be on how everyone can benefit from local, regional and global trade, with issues discussed in various sections.

Doing business, October 24-25: More than 160 companies from 31 countries have registered to participate in B2B meetings focusing on agricultural technologies, agricultural crops and oil seeds. This will give national and international companies the opportunity to network and make deals.

Talking business, October 25-26: The sessions cover how to make trade work for the 99%; growing from a start-up to a successful international business; new regional trade routes such as the One Belt, One Road Initiative; expanding digital trade (e-commerce); innovative business-government partnerships to build competitiveness; and moving from agriculture to agribusiness. Environmental sustainability is also an important theme of the forum with sessions on "green" business and turning waste into wealth.

Starting business, October 25: The four finalist (two from Africa, two from Hungary) of a young entrepreneurs competition, run in partnership with the Accelerate 2030 Initiative and Design Terminal, a Hungarian incubator, pitch to impact investors live on stage.

The event will be co-hosted by the International Trade Center (ITC, a joint UN-World Trade Organization body) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary at the Budapest Congress Center. More information on WEDF 2017 is available here.