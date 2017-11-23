Toy market booming in Christmas period

BBJ

Hungarians begin shopping for toys for Christmas in early November. This period produces 60-70% of the toy market full year turnover, director of Formatex Kft. toy distributor says.

In an interview with business daily Világgazdaság, János Borhi, director of toy distributor Formatex Kft. said that while normally the average basket value is HUF 3,000-5,000, in pre-Christmas period this grows to HUF 8,000-10,000 or even HUF 12,000 in online stores. Black Friday can generate revenues 30 times higher than an average November day, Borhi said.

Although sales in online stores are growing at a fast pace, it is still important for children and families to see and touch the toy physically before buying it. About 35% of Formatex revenues are generated by sales in hypermarkets, and 33% in toy stores. Sales on the internet have a 14% share of Formatex revenues.

As for specific toys, the most popular are construction sets and board games and children are looking mostly for products seen in TV ads or in video blogs. Families usually buy three or four board games per year, Borhi added.

Research conducted by toy distributor Regio Játék shows that every second Hungarian child gets a Christmas gift of a minimum of HUF 10,000. Eight out of ten families have difficulties covering expenses during Christmas, but despite that, 50% of full-year sales are made in the last quarter, Világgazdaság reports.