Tourism guest nights up more than 8% in November

BBJ

In November 2017, the number of nights spent by international tourists in commercial accommodation in Hungary rose 8.7%, while nights spent by domestic tourists rose 5.6% compared to a year earlier, according to monthly figures released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). Total gross revenues of accommodation establishments grew 16% year-on-year.

In November 2017, compared to the same month of the previous year, the number of international tourist arrivals grew by 8.2% and that of international tourism guest nights by 8.7% (exceeding 970,000).

Turnover measured in foreign tourism nights significantly increased in each type of accommodation. The growth was 8.4% in Budapest, realizing two-thirds of all foreign tourism nights.

The number of domestic tourist arrivals increased by 5% in November, and that of domestic tourism guest nights by 5.6%, exceeding 940,000. The number of domestic tourism nights rose in each tourism region, showing growth rates between 3.2% and 8.3% in the majority of regions. Turnover measured in tourism nights increased by 3.2% in the Budapest-Central Danube Region, accounting for nearly one fifth of all domestic tourism nights.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 3.2 percentage points year-on-year in November, to 57.6%.

Total gross revenues of accommodation establishments increased by 16% to HUF 35 billion in November; within this, accommodation fee revenues increased by 15% (to HUF 19 bln), catering revenues by 14% (to HUF 8 bln), and other revenues by 21% (to HUF 8 bln) at current prices. The amount of accommodation fee revenues from foreign visitors increased by 17%, while fee revenues from domestic visitors rose by 11% compared to November of the previous year.

As of November 30, 2017, compared to the same date of the previous year, the number of accommodation establishments operating in Hungary increased by 40 to 2,515. The number of available rooms increased by 0.9% to over 77,500.

In January–November 2017

In January–November 2017, compared to the corresponding eleven-month period of the previous year, accommodation establishments registered 6.7% more, i.e. a total of 27.6 million tourism nights. International guests spent 8.0% more (13.9 mln) and domestic guests 5.4% more (13.7 mln) tourism nights in accommodation establishments.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 3.5 percentage points year-on-year to 60.2% in January–November 2017.

Accommodation establishments achieved gross revenues of HUF 430 bln over the period, a total of 16% more at current prices. Within this, accommodation fee revenues grew 17%, exceeding HUF 258 bln.

A breakdown of nationalities among foreign visitors shows that Germans led the way, spending just over 2 mln guest nights in Hungary in January-November, while visitors from the U.K. spent 941,600 nights, Czechs spent 829,700 nights, and Austrians spent 782,100 nights. Poles spent 725,800 nights, Russians spent 628,000 nights, and Italians spent 627,300 nights.

Visitors from Israel spent 357,400 nights, while Chinese visitors spent 352,900 guest nights. Visitors from the United States spent 713,600 guest nights.

Data for commercial accommodation establishments in December 2017 will be published by the KSH on February 9.