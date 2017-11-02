Toolmaker Spinto invests HUF 5.9 bln at Miskolc base

MTI – Econews

Hungarian toolmaker Spinto Hungária is investing HUF 5.9 billion at its base in Miskolc in northeast Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced Thursday. The government is supporting the investment with a HUF 2.4 bln grant.

Szijjártó speaks at the press conference announcing the Spinto investment Thursday (photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade).



The investment is expected to create 140 jobs. Spinto has already signed the first employment contracts with its new employees, attracting some back to Hungary from jobs abroad, claimed Managing Director János Pócs.

Pócs acknowledged the support of the government as well as the Miskolc municipal council in realizing the project, which is connected to supplying the automotive industry.