TITAN Containers inaugurates another self-storage in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Denmarkʼs TITAN Containers inaugurated a self-storage space on the outskirts of Tatabánya (49 km west of Budapest) on Thursday, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Titancontainers.com

The unit has 51 containers but can be expanded to 200 containers, TITAN Containers branch manager Zsolt Paulik told MTI. He put the cost of the space close to HUF 400 million after it is expanded.

The self-storage space is the companyʼs fourth in Hungary, and it will open another in Dunaharaszti, on the outskirts of Budapest, this year.

TITAN Containers has so far invested HUF 800 mln in its self-storage bases in Hungary.

A larger, 28 sqm container at a local TITAN Containers self-storage goes for HUF 30,000-50,000 a month.