Tire seller Marso to build HUF 4.6 bln logistics center in Dunaharaszti

MTI – Econews

Hungarian tire wholesaler Marso will build a HUF 4.6 billion logistics center in Dunaharaszti, on the outskirts of the capital, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Lens Hitam / Shutterstock.com

The government is supporting the investment, which will create 50 jobs, with a HUF 693 million grant, Szijjártó said. The 17,000 sqm logistics base will enable the business to expand further, he added.

Marso managing director Zoltán Becser said construction at the base would start within a month and the warehouse space could be completed within a year. The base will supply the west of Hungary, delivering tires within 24-48 hours of the time orders are placed, he added.

Marso has 30 of its own shops and service centers in Hungary and more than 1,000 resellers across the country. In addition to Hungary, it also has a presence in Romania and Serbia.

The company had consolidated revenue of over HUF 40 bln last year.