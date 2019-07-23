The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest gets HolidayCheck recommendation

Bence Gaál

The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest has received a recommendation from HolidayCheck 2019, receiving a maximum six suns rating, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

HolidayCheck is the largest German-language online rating portal for holidays and travel, attracting more than 13.24 million visits every month, where The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest received a certification, ranked as one of the best luxury hotels in Budapest.

To qualify for the award, this yearʼs 529 winning hotels needed at least 50 traveler ratings over a 12-month period (December 1, 2017, until November 30, 2018). The hotels also needed to be recommended by at least 90% of their guests.

Travelers can rate hotels with the help of the so-called HolidayCheck suns, with scores ranging from one to a maximum of six suns. Potential award recipients must have an average of at least five suns.

"We are very proud of achieving such a high score with HolidayCheck; it is a reflection of the genuine care and commitment of our ladies and gentlemen towards the German market," said Hugo Lecanda, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest.