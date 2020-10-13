TGA Consult to enter pre-fab home market

MTI – Econews

Hungarian building engineering services company TGA Consult is plowing HUF 340 million into a plan to start producing elements of pre-fabricated homes, mainly for export, in Dunaújváros, south of the capital, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

TGA Consult said it won close to HUF 169 mln in European Union funding for the project.

The company plans to complete its first prototype pre-fab home by the end of 2021.

TGA Consult said it aims to adopt practices used in the automotive industry to the endeavor: using semi-finished products, while keeping feedstock inventories low, and applying a degree of precision to its manufacturing operation that is rarely seen in the construction industry.

The company had net revenue of HUF 1.3 billion last year, public records show.