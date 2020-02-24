Tesco to raise salaries in 2 steps

Nicholas Pongratz

Tesco-Global Department Stores Zrt. will increase its employee wages in two steps this year, with the company spending HUF 3.8 billion on wage increases for retail workers under an agreement with the Trade Union of Trade Employees (KAS) and the Trade Union of Independent Workers (KDFSZ), writes magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

In a joint statement released by the company and the two unions, the supermarket chain will provide more than HUF 4 billion in 2020 for a package of benefits including childbirth and school, jubilee, health and social elements.

The lowest wage package available, including basic salary, cafeteria and average allowances, will be gross at HUF 275,000 per month between March and August this year, which will rise to HUF 289,000 between September and February 28 next year.