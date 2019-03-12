Tesco SSC to create 800 jobs

MTI – Econews

A shared service center for Central Europe which U.K. retailer Tesco is setting up in Budapest will create 800 jobs, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Monday, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Tesco announced last December that the Tesco Business Services SSC would start operating in a building in the Váci út office corridor early in 2019, with a staff of several hundred.

The SSC will provide payroll, customer service and sales support, Szijjártó said, noting that Tesco employs 16,000 people in Hungary.

Matt Simister, Tescoʼs CEO for Central Europe, said the retailerʼs decision to set up the SSC in Budapest demonstrates their commitment to the Central European and Hungarian market.

Sumit Mitra, CEO of Tesco Global Business Services, said Hungary was selected as the location for the center because of the highly qualified local workforce, good infrastructure and education system. Recruiting for the new positions has already started, he added.