Tesco recruiting temporary workers

Tesco is recruiting people for temporary jobs, says penzcentrum.hu. There is a great deal of work involved in finding people to keep the shops running smoothly in this time of emergency in Hungary.
“We are temporarily recruiting new colleagues, cashiers, store staff and shop assistants, as well as shopping and shipping assistants and others as needed,” Tesco Hungary writes on its official site.
The British-based retailer is offering people a temporary employment contract with flexible working hours.
The additional headcount is necessary to enable the company to cope with increased customer demand, especially from online ordering, penzcentrum.hu notes.
