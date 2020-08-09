Tesco denies rumors of multi-stage downsizing

Nicholas Pongratz

There is unfounded speculation that a multi-stage downsizing could follow at Tesco, the press department of Tesco Global Warehouses Zrt. told Világgazdaság in reply to related press news.

In Thursdayʼs issue of the economic daily, Tesco once again made it clear that the company has a strong position in the markets of Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia and has good growth prospects.

In connection with the news, Tescoʼs press department also underlined that these rumors are completely useless and create unnecessary tension among the thousands of Tesco colleagues working in Hungary.

This comes after Magyar Nemzet reported on Wednesday that a source from London told them that the financial prospects of the company meant a reassessment of their positions in the CEE markets.