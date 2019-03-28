Terrán introduces solar roof tile, fourth plant

Bence Gaál

Fully Hungarian-owned roof tile maker Terrán Tetőcserép Gyártó Kft. has announced its 2019 plans, featuring the building of its fourth factory and the introduction of a new solar roof tile, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The net revenue of the company group currently operating in nine Central European countries with four factories was close to HUF 14 billion in 2018. Almost HUF 8 bln of the total was realized in Hungary, notes the press release.

According to data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH), the volume of output in the construction sector was 22.3% higher in 2018 than a year earlier, while the increase in Terránʼs production volume (18.6%) was in line with this trend.

Terrán realized an increase similar to this value in the number of employees. The press release notes that while the professional labor shortage is a constant problem in Hungary, the Terrán Group’s headcount grew by 97 last year, with 76 employed in Hungary.

"The family housing allowance and further government acts make a significant contribution to the development of the construction industry, so we expect further expansion," says Managing Director Attila Gódi. "This is also supported by market surveys. In order to serve customer needs even more efficiently, production started at our fourth plant in Aranyosgyéres, Transylvania. Taking advantage of the regionʼs capabilities, the second manufacturing plant of the Kunszentmiklós factory will be launched soon."

With a market share of 33%, Terrán says it retained and improved its position as the leader of the roofing makers’ market in Hungary last year.

The companyʼs experts will continue to work to meet the needs of the market proactively, maintain the flexibility of service, and continuously operate at an optimal production capacity. In order to facilitate meeting market needs, maintaining the flexibility of service, and continuous operation at optimal production capability, Terrán has decided on the establishment of a new facility in the Bólyi Industrial Park.

The company’s latest product innovation, Terrán Generon, is essentially a solar panel integrated into a roof tile, being the next project contributing to the groupʼs sustainable development ideas, following the completion of a solar park in Bóly last fall that provides full electrical supply to the tile manufacturing plant.

"The special feature of the solar roof tiles is that the solar cells are integrated in the surface of the individual tiles in a way that they are almost identical to traditional roof tiles," explains Gódi. "And the roofʼs original protection function on the entire roof surface is perfectly ensured. The purpose of the development was to create an aesthetic, eco-friendly, energy-producing roofing system."