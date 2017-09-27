Your cart

Terrán developing solar roof tile

 MTI – Econews
 Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 09:30

Roof tile maker Terrán Tetőcserép Gyártó is developing a tile with an integrated solar panel together with the Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME), Managing Director Attila Gódi said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Terrán could put the tiles on the market as soon as next year, Gódi said. He declined to put a price on the new product, although it already has a name, Futuron.

According to the companyʼs website, the final goal of the development is "to create an aesthetic, environment-friendly energy-generating roof system without compromise."

Gódi said 200-300 of the tiles could supply all of a typical householdʼs electricity needs. Terran has two plants in Hungary, two in Slovakia and one in Romania. It turned out 50 million tiles last year, national news agency MTI reports.

 

 

