Tender under way for Paks turbines

MTI – Econews

A consortium of General Electricʼs Hungarian unit and Alstom Power System and the Russian company Silavie Masini are in the second round of a tender for turbine island equipment in the upgrade of Hungaryʼs Paks nuclear plant.

In an interview with national news agency MTI yesterday, Kirill Komarov, first deputy director General of Russiaʼs Rosatom said the results of the tender, invited in July, will be announced at the end of this year, he said.

Rosatom is the general contractor of the EUR 12 billion project, in which Hungary is building two new blocks at Paks, its sole nuclear power plant, to replace existing blocks the lifespan of which ends in the 2030s. The state of Russia is financing the project with a EUR 10 bln loan.

In the upgrade, 15 major tenders to the total value of EUR 2 bln are expected to be invited by the end of 2018, Komarov told MTI. The tenders will be not only for construction but also for services and machinery, he said.

The local supplier ratio of the project could well exceed 40% in specific areas, Komarov said, mentioning assembly and construction works or the Hungarian experience in energetics machinery production as examples. Rosatom is organising courses for suppliers, he said. The builder of the blocks must strive to bring the local supplier ratio to 40% of the projectʼs value according to the contract.

Komarov said he was satisfied with the progress of the project, noting the European Unionʼs 16-month procedure investigating the financing of the project among reasons for postponing deadlines. Rosatom and its Hungarian partners are doing their best to make up for the delay, he said. Active work is underway in several areas, including the compilation of the application for the establishment permit, he said.