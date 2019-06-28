Telekom creates new format to tackle global challenges

Bence Gaál

Deutsche Telekom announced a new creative format, Telekom Shift, which it says will promote the culture of participation and break silos. In Hungary the format kicked off from June 26-27 at Magyar Telekomʼs new HQ, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Telekom Shift represents a new means of connect people with a wide range of skills within the group and consolidating the power of global cooperation, the company says.

“The aim is to strengthen the ability of colleagues to master global challenges even better”, said Zsuzsa Friedl, chief HR officer at Magyar Telekom. Telekom Shift creates a space for employees around the world to solve major economic and social challenges and break through long-learned structures in the group through open participation, she said.

The format was built on more than ten years of experience gained in barcamps, hackathons and design thinking workshops. As a result a so-called "anython" was created, combining the best aspects of the formats.

Around 250 Telekom employees from more than 25 nations worked in teams over the past two days on ten challenges on the Smart City theme. The theme had been selected by Telekom employees on the companyʼs You and Me social intranet, which has already won several awards.

"Speed is extremely important when it comes to digitization, so we need to learn from initial difficulties, recognize challenges and quickly adapt to them," stresses Zoltán Kaszás, CEO of T-Systems Hungary.