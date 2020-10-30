Taste Hungary wins U.K. magazine award

Nicholas Pongratz

The United Kingdomʼs Drinks Business magazine has awarded wine seller Taste Hungary its annual prize for "Best Contribution to Wine and Spirits Tourism", according to magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com/Mark Borbely

Drinks Business acknowledged Taste Hungary for its innovative use of social media during the pandemic.

Taste Hungary, which took about 10,000 guests on wine and food-tasting tours a year before the pandemic, said it shifted strategy in March, when international tourism ground to a halt because of lockdowns, and started delivering wine to customers. Taste Hungary launched a website, tastehungary.eu, and a webshop, and started organizing live events, streamed in English on Facebook.

It is also offering private online tastings with a sommelier. Exports now generate nearly all of Taste Hungaryʼs revenue as it was forced to shut down its tasting venue in Budapest because of the pandemic. Taste Hungary had revenue of HUF 70 million last year.