Takata to expand in Hungary despite parent bankruptcy

BBJ

Despite its parent declaring bankruptcy in Japan and the United States, automotive firm Takata has promised to continue its capacity expansion in Hungary as planned, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Takata Safety Systems Hungary says it is committed to continuing its capacity expansion at its airbag plant in Hungary. In the following months, the automotive industry supplier expects to add 200 more jobs to the current staff of 1,400 at its plant in Miskolc.

The parent company, Japanese car parts manufacturer Takata Corporation, which is at the center of the largest vehicle recall in history as a result of a string of deaths due to faulty airbags, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and Japan.

China-owned rival Key Safety Systems is reported to have offered USD 1.6 bln for Takata, and to take over production of seat belts, airbags and other automotive safety parts.

Takata Safety Systems is a strategic partner of the Hungarian government, which supported the opening of its plant in Miskolc in 2014 to the tune of EUR 68 million. Besides other things, the government agreed at the time to support the firmʼs investments in Hungary and promote exports of its products manufactured here.