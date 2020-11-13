Szerencsejáték set to meet targets in spite of H1 turnover drop

State-owned lottery company Szerencsejatek has beat its revenue targets this year in spite of a fall in turnover in the first half, communications director Zsófia Bánhegyi said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Szerencsejáték launched sales of online scratch-off tickets late in October, expanding its electronic offering to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Last year, Szerencsejátékʼs revenue rose 10% to HUF 542.6 billion. Scratch-offs accounted for a little under one-fourth of turnover.