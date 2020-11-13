Szerencsejáték set to meet targets in spite of H1 turnover drop

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
State-owned lottery company Szerencsejatek has beat its revenue targets this year in spite of a fall in turnover in the first half, communications director Zsófia Bánhegyi said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Szerencsejáték launched sales of online scratch-off tickets late in October, expanding its electronic offering to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic.
Last year, Szerencsejátékʼs revenue rose 10% to HUF 542.6 billion. Scratch-offs accounted for a little under one-fourth of turnover.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben