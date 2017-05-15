Szentkirályi-Kékkúti opens EUR 2.6 mln plant

BBJ

Mineral water bottler Szentkirályi-Kékkúti Ásványvíz inaugurated a syrup mixing plant in Kékkút on Friday through an investment of EUR 2.6 million, according to reports.

Through the investment at the plant, which will produce fruit-flavored mineral water, the company expects to boost production by 15% and raise its market share in Hungary to 50%-60% for flavored mineral waters, said company president Levente Balogh, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The company was created last year through the merger of Szentkirályi and Kékkúti. The merged company employs a staff of 320 in Hungary and had joint revenues of HUF 14.8 billion in 2016.