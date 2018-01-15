Szentkirályi-Kékkúti mineral water sales steady in 2017

MTI – Econews

Mineral water bottling company Szentkirályi-Kékkúti Ásványvíz sold 16 million more bottles in Hungary last year than in 2016, increasing annual sales volume to 282 mln bottles, company head Levente Balogh told state news agency MTI on Friday.

The companyʼs market share has been growing steadily, increasing by 45 basis points to 36.5% from a year earlier on the market for natural mineral waters in January-November 2017, Balogh said.

During the same period, the companyʼs sales of unflavored mineral water rose 3% in volume terms compared to a market average of 2.3%, Balogh noted. Revenue is projected to exceed HUF 15 billion in 2017, he added.

Szentkirályi-Kékkúti was established as the result of a merger between Szentkirályi and Kékkúti in 2016. It is owned by the Central Europe Mineral Water (CEMW) Holding, set up in 2015 by the Italian Pasquale family, which owns the Karlovarské Minerální Vody Group (KMV), and Levente Balogh, the owner of Szentkirályi.

The company employs 355 workers and had revenues of close to HUF 15 bln in 2016.