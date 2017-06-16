SwissCham on Nestlé fieldtrip

BBJ

SwissCham Hungary, the Swiss-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, is planning a factory visit for members to the Nestlé Hungária Kft. plant at Diósgyőr (about 215 km northeast of Budapest, just outside Miskolc) on Thursday, June 29.

Nestlé styles itself as the worldʼs leading food, nutrition, health and lifestyle company. Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, the company employs around 280,000 people worldwide, operates 449 factories, and distributes its products in 130 countries.

Nestlé’s Diósgyőr plant produced more than 1,500 tons of chocolate for this year’s Easter season; 88% of its production goes for export to 21 countries. The deadline for registering for the trip is June 23.