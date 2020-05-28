SwissCham General Assembly decisions to be made in writing

Bence Gaál

The Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Hungary will not be able to hold its yearly General Assembly with personal participation, meaning that decisions will be made in writing, the chamber tells the Budapest Business Journal.

According to the statutes of SwissCham and legal regulations, a resolution of the General Assembly is required every year to approve the activities of the chamber and to approve the annual report and the budget.

In 2020, the terms of office of the members of the chamberʼs board of directors and the members of the supervisory board also expire, meaning that the election of the members of both bodies also falls within the competence of the General Assembly.

Due to the emergency situation associated with the coronavirus pandemic, SwissChamʼs board has decided that decisions will be made in writing.

Decisions are to be made on the following topics: report of the board of directors on the activity of the chamber in 2019, approval of the chamberʼs annual report and balance sheet for 2019, approval of the chamberʼs budget for 2020, election of members to the board of directors, election of members to the supervisory board.

Members may submit questions, comments, and suggestions on the topics until June 8 to kozgyules2020@swisscham.hu.

Additionally, the chamber will hold an online conference at 2 p.m. on June 4. No decisions will be made at the conference, but members will receive the opportunity to voice their comments and suggestions.



SwissCham will send ballot sheets to members by June 10. The sheets should be filled out and returned by June 26 to kozgyules2020@swisscham.hu.

Votes will be counted within three days after the voting period has expired. The director of the chamber will post the results within further three days on the SwissCham website.