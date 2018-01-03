Suzuki leads new car sales in Hungary again

MTI – Econews

New car registrations in Hungary climbed 11% from a year earlier to 10,832 in December 2017. The most popular brand in the last month of the year was Suzuki, national news agency MTI reports, quoting carinfo.hu.

The full-year growth in new car sales was even higher, a 20.4% increase in January-December compared to 2016, amounting to a total of 116,265 cars, carinfo.hu reported. The highest sales were registered by Suzuki, followed by Ford and Škoda. (In 2016, Suzuki and Ford also ranked first and second, but followed by Opel in third.)

Motorcycle registrations fell by 54% to 59 in December, and rose 3.3% to 2,286 in twelve months.

Bus registrations amounted to 97 in December, up 86.5%, and to 643 for the year, an increase of 55.7%.

Sales of light commercial vehicles fell 4.1% to 2,339 in December, and were down 6.5% at 19,942 in January-December.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicles were down 21.5% at 518 in December, and rose 6.2% to 5,853 in 2017.

Sales of heavy trailers dropped 26.2% to 237 in December, and were up 8.1% at 4,058 in twelve months.