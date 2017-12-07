STRABAG Property and Facility Services receives awards

BBJ

Business Superbrands has voted STRABAG Property and Facility Services Zrt. onto its best business brands list, while CIJ has named it the best facility management company in Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Robert Snow, CEO of GTC, and László Vágó, CEO of STRABAG Property and Facility Services Zrt.

The Business Superbrands program awards Hungarian companies and brands that are predominantly related to enterprises and organizations, rather than to consumers. A jury of 22 experts voted STRABAG Property and Facility Services Zrt. as a best business brand.

The company earned further recognition at the end of November as "Best Facility Management Company of the Year" at the CIJ Awards Hungary. According to the judgment of CIJ Journal, the most prominent real estate development journal in Central Europe, the complexity of services, permanent growth and professional development of the company played key roles in winning the award.