State to acquire controlling stake in Debrecen intʼl airport

The state of Hungary will acquire a 51% stake in Debrecen International Airport "in the interest of supporting state economic development and tourism goals", state news wire MTI reports, citing a government resolution published in the official gazette Magyar Közlöny.
The resolution instructs the minister in charge of managing state assets to order an independent appraisal of the stake and submit a proposal to the government on getting the necessary resources for the purchase.
The stake acquired by the state shall not come with any liabilities, according to the resolution.
