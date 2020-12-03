State to acquire controlling stake in Debrecen intʼl airport

MTI – Econews

The state of Hungary will acquire a 51% stake in Debrecen International Airport "in the interest of supporting state economic development and tourism goals", state news wire MTI reports, citing a government resolution published in the official gazette Magyar Közlöny.

The resolution instructs the minister in charge of managing state assets to order an independent appraisal of the stake and submit a proposal to the government on getting the necessary resources for the purchase.

The stake acquired by the state shall not come with any liabilities, according to the resolution.